As a result of the Covid-19 virus at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, Ontario. In her 105th year, beloved wife of the late Gerald Borden Goodwin (2007). Dear mother of Al (Diane) and Wendell (Dorothy). Loving grandmother of Ruth, Roby, Gwendolyn, Duncan, Carolyn, Marilyn, Daniel, Rosalyn, Doralyn and Jacalyn. Great-grandmother of Samuel, Emily, Yvonne, Adriel, Hannah, Ethan, Milan, Gabrielle, Sophia, Lila, Nicholas, Reuben, Avery, Nathanial, Elijah, Jacob, Phoebe, Fern, Charlotte, Beatty, Belle, and the late Marigold (2018). Predeceased by brothers Jack, Gordon and Bert. Glenna will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Born in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Glenna graduated from Carleton Co. Grammar School in June 1933. After marrying Gerald in 1940, they moved across the country as Gerald's position at the Scotiabank took him to many cities, forging wonderful friendships along the way. They would finally settle in Sutton, Ontario in 1960, where they both lived the rest of their lives, and spent 25 happy winters at Ramblers Rest Resort in Florida making friends all along the way. Glenna was loved by everyone who met her, and was often referred to by her grandchildren as the "story book grandmother" in real life. The family would like to thank the staff at River Glen Haven for all of their very kind and compassionate care of Glenna during all her years there and especially in this unprecedented time. Visitation will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday, May 21, 2020 1:00 - 2:30 P.M. with a family graveside service to follow at Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 20, 2020.