Gordon FENN
FENN, Gordon After a short illness, Gordon passed away peacefully at home with family and his friend by his side on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 92 years of age. He leaves the love of his life, Ruth Louisa Fenn after 70 years of marriage, his daughters Patricia (Joe) Whitmore, Barbara (Paul) Watts and Donna (the late Patrick) McCarthy. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son David and granddaughter Lanette Whitmore. Gordon was a loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved giving speeches and playing his harmonica at family functions which will forever be remembered and treasured. Gordon's love and dedication to his wife Ruth was evident in his weekly visits to her at her Long Term Care residence where she lives battling Alzheimer's. These bi-weekly visits to her provided a purpose for his life until Covid struck. He still continued a weekly FaceTime visit with her which inspired his soul and love for Ruth. The family witnessed a miracle on August 26th, also the date of their 70th wedding anniversary, when Gordon and Ruth expressed their love for the last time via FaceTime shared by their three daughters shortly before his passing. Gordon was a blacksmith by trade for over 50 years until his retirement. He passed on his legacy to two of his son-in-laws, Joe, the late Patrick, his grandson Mike and our cousin Kenny. His craft was his passion and in his last days, we could see him hammering on the shoes for the horses. His 60 years of dedication to Masonry was his lifelong passion. Gordon was granted the William Mercer Wilson Award; an honour bestowed on special Masons for volunteering and dedication to their craft. Gordon cherished the time spent with his special friends who brought him food and treats and spent many hours visiting him. A special thank you to the Palliative team of SRT and our family doctor, Dr. Robert Doherty for his kindness, compassion and support during this time. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service was held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home in Newmarket on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Newmarket Cemetery will follow at a later date. Our family welcomes donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
