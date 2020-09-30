Born December 24, 1938 in Toronto. Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on September 24, 2020 at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his parents John and Helen (Nellie), brothers John, Ronald, George and his sister Helen and sister-in-law Sadie. Survived by his wife Rebecca, son Matthew and sister-in-law Winnie. Cherished uncle of George (Terri Lynn, Sarah, Sophia), Wayne (Chris), Paul and Rebecca. Gord was a sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years, which included hiking, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. Gord also loved reading, particularly war history. The Arnott family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Markham Stouffville Hospital for Gord's care. Donations in Gord's memory may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital. With respect to Gord's wishes, a private service was held at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre. He will be laid to rest privately at St John's Norway Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store