Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Gordon Rolling of Mt. Albert at 88 years of age. Beloved husband of Gisela. Loving father of late Brian. Dear brother of late Jeanne Wright. Dear brother-in-law of Inge (Jim) Fairman. Dear uncle of Gord Wright, Wendy Wright, Glen Sollors, Dean Sollors, and their families. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
