Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Bolender Obituary
Peacefully at Parkview Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in her 92nd year. Dear sister of Paul (late Anne), Louise, Arlene (late Stanley), Florence and predeceased by Gladys, Lloyd (late Delma) and Howard (late Vera). Grace will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Thursday, January 9 from 1pm until the time of the service at 2pm. If desired, donations to the Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre would be appreciated.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
