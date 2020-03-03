|
Grace Pitt (nee Billinger) was born on August 3, 1930. She was a city girl who went to a dance at Musselman's Lake and met a country boy (Edward Pitt) and the rest is history! Grace and Ed moved to Newmarket after they wed in 1953. They created a wonderful life for themselves and their two daughters, Colleen and Kathy, and lived the rest of their lives in the same house where they raised their family. They were married for 60 years. Family time involved camping and the backyard pool in the summer, and trips to Florida in the winter. Grace taught her daughters what it meant to be a working mom and how to balance responsibilities in and out of the house. She worked hard her entire life and finally retired at the age of 88 after 70 years of being a bookkeeper. Curling was the hobby (and the job) that Grace and Ed spent most of their spare time enjoying and where they surrounded themselves with a great group of friends. Grace dedicated her life to her family and taught them many things. The list of what was learned from her is endless and includes: never leave the house with wet hair because you might "catch" a cold; mashed potatoes do come in a box; tuna casserole is best made with potato chips: and most importantly, "think positive!" Grace who preferred to be called Gran (after her own grandmother) was always just a phone call away if you ever needed a sympathetic ear, to share your joy, disappointments, and your accomplishments. She was not shy to show her pride in her children and grandchildren and had a purse full of photos, cards, postcards, and invitations to prove it to anyone she could show. There was never any doubt how much you were loved. She always had her door open to drop in for a chat and a cup of tea. She passed peacefully knowing she was loved. She let the light shine in all of her children and grandchildren: Patrick and Kate, Adam and Adina, Laura and Jeremy, and Sarah; along with her sons-in-law Ron and Brian as well as her two favourite daughters Colleen and Kathy. We would like to thank the staff of Margaret Bahen Hospice who were so very kind to Grace during her time there. Please consider donating in Grace's memory to the Margaret Bahen Hospice . A celebration of Grace's life will be held for family in the Spring - a favourite time of year for Grace and her beloved peonies. "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart... I'll always be with you." A.A. Milne
Published in York Region News on Mar. 3, 2020