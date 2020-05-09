Peacefully and unexpectedly at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Graham Rowsell, beloved son of Majors Elva (nee Adams) and Henry E. Rowsell of Keswick. Dear brother of Craig (Gillian) and Dwight (Sue-Anne). Loving Dad of Jonathan (Ligia), Jesse and Cody and Poppy of Olivia, Chase and Lukas. Much loved partner of Tammy. Fondly remembered by his nieces, extended family and many friends including Tammy's children Katie and James and their families. Private family arrangements were held. A public Celebration of Graham's Life will be held in the Georgina Community Church of the Salvation Army following the COVID 19 pandemic. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Salvation Army. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 9, 2020.