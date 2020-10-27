1/1
Grant Paul TIMBERS
Peacefully surrounded by his parents and family in the late evening of Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 53. Survived and remembered by his family. Beloved son of Gord and Linda Timbers. Dear brother of Donna (Greg Snooks), Glen Timbers and Bonnie (David Visagie). Caring uncle of Glen, Stephen, Corey, Ian, Riley and Connor. Missed by his adored pets, Minnie and Tikka. Fondly remembered by his community, extended family and dear friends: Alex Young and family, Bill Hurstwood and family, Joe Oliveira and family, and Jim Guppy and family. Grant enjoyed the Sutton community, over the years volunteering his time for tournaments and fundraisers with hunting and fishing. Quietly leaving his imprint on our community with his career in excavation work and projects throughout Georgina. A private family graveside service will be held at the Goodwood Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations in Grant's memory made to the Trillium Gift of Life Foundation or the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in York Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
