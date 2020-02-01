Home

Lifelong resident of Mount Albert and retired owner of Keswick Rentals, died peacefully at Lakeview Manor in Beaverton on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Graydon, beloved husband of Marion Knight (nee Hanson) of Mount Albert. Loving father of Bonnie (Rob Baber) and Kevin (Trish) both of Newmarket, Dan (Julie) of Ajax, Shawn (Kim) and Carrianne (Kirk Reid), both of Keswick, and Tanya (David Elliott) of Kirkfield. Cherished grandfather of Keith, Kyle and Courtney Baber, Camille, Caleb, Aaron, Grace, Evelyne, Sydney, Amber, Jessie, Jayden, James and Jordan Knight, Kylie Byers, and Ashlee and Colton Elliott. Great-grandfather of Ronnie, Torie, Brianna and Lohan. Dear brother of Susan Watling of Keswick and uncle of David and Michelle Watling. He will be missed by family and friends in both, Mount Albert and Keswick. A celebration of Graydon's life will take at his home, 36 Albert Street, Mount Albert, Ontario on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In memory of Graydon, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre or to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 1, 2020
