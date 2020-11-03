A life well-lived! Richard (Murielle), Darlene (late Jake) and Peter (Theresa) share the news of the passing of their mom. She was grandma to 11, great-grandma to 15. Cremation has taken place; a private family service will be held. Mom's cremated remains will be interred in the family plot, alongside our dad and her great grandbaby in Briar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest and Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial Donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.