Gregory Michael Buffett
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Gregory Buffett on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Greg Buffett of Beaverton, was deeply loved and cared for by his wife Sharon and daughter Anastasia. He is survived and mourned by his parents Ken and Gloria; his brothers Bruce, Pete (Jane) and Doug (Lynn) as well as Sharon's siblings Carol and Ernie Willard, the late Gerald and Nancy Villneff, Garry and Nancy Villneff, John and Marlene Fournier, Gwen and Andy Soutar, Norman and the late Margaret Villneff and Danny Villneff. He is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews who will miss those big bear hugs. Greg is now with his beloved sister Cathy who passed away earlier this year. Greg was born and raised in North Bay and has friends he grew up with that will miss him greatly. Greg was a proud Police Sergeant with an exemplary career that spanned over 32 years. Most of his career was serving Georgina Island. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
