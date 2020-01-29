Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel
77 Second Street
Campbellford, ON K0L 1L0
(705) 653-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Riddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory W.V. Riddell


1971 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory W.V. Riddell Obituary
The family of Greg Riddell sadly announces his passing after a valiant battle against cancer. Greg's legacy will live on in the hearts of his wife, Shelley, his three sons, Jordan, Brendan & Vincent, and his three step-daughters, Cassidy, Madison & Shaylen. Greg is predeceased by his parents, Barbara Sullivan and Harold Riddell. He leaves behind his step-parents, Brad Sullivan and Pam Riddell. Steven (Cindy), Kelly (Frank) and Amy (John) and all their children will greatly miss their brother and uncle. Celebration of Life at WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, on February 1st, 2020 from 1 PM - 4 PM with a Celebration of Greg's Life and Legion Service at 2 PM.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -