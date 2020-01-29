|
The family of Greg Riddell sadly announces his passing after a valiant battle against cancer. Greg's legacy will live on in the hearts of his wife, Shelley, his three sons, Jordan, Brendan & Vincent, and his three step-daughters, Cassidy, Madison & Shaylen. Greg is predeceased by his parents, Barbara Sullivan and Harold Riddell. He leaves behind his step-parents, Brad Sullivan and Pam Riddell. Steven (Cindy), Kelly (Frank) and Amy (John) and all their children will greatly miss their brother and uncle. Celebration of Life at WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, on February 1st, 2020 from 1 PM - 4 PM with a Celebration of Greg's Life and Legion Service at 2 PM.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020