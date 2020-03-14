|
Of Nobleton, Ontario. Greta passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a short stay at the Reactivation Care Centre in North York. Devoted wife for 61 years of David, loving mother of Cynthia (Bill), Kevin, and David. Sister of Rita (deceased), Audrey and Mignon. Proud Grammy of Matthew and Meghan. Greta was very active as a volunteer at York Central Hospital (Mackenzie Health) for over 38 years. Family Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in King. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Schomberg. The family would like to especially thank the staff and residents of Delmanor Elgin Mills Retirement Home where Greta enjoyed the last two and a half years of her life. The family requests condolences only.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 14, 2020