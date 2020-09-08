On September 3rd, 'Piep' Grietje van Fraassen passed away peacefully with her children holding her hands and telling her she was deeply loved. She was in her 94th year. Piep, nicknamed as such in the '50's by her late husband Adriaan, was an inspiration to all who met her. She saw the world through rose-coloured glasses, bringing that optimism into every conversation and every gathering, no matter what was happening in the world at the time. Piep was treasured by her children, Mark (Mary), Georgina (Larry), Doug (Theresa), and Louise (Paul), as well as her grandchildren Kate (Kevin), Adrian, Amanda (Christophe), Jay, Jamie, Brian, Eric (Daniela), Richard, Sydney, Rachel, Luke, and Rebecca, and great-grandchildren, Emanuel and Renaud. Piep was predeceased by her husband Adriaan, son Mark, son-in-law Blair, and her brother and sisters in Holland. Piep was born in Den Haag Holland on September 26, 1926, met Adriaan post-war at university, married, and immigrated to Canada in 1953. She loved her life in Canada moving many times throughout Ontario following her forester husband and finally settled in Aurora in 1977. If you asked her what she would say about her life, it was full and beautiful, and wonderful, and kind and fun. It is an incredible legacy for those of us on this side of life. A memorial service for Grietje will be livestreamed Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Please click on the following link to view live, https://www.distantlink.com/scion4.html
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grietje's memory may be made to Cure SMA Canada, https://curesma.ca
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
for the van Fraassen family.