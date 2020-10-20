1/1
Guy Joseph Aubin LeBlanc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away in hospital in his 80th year, suddenly and unexpectedly October 14, 2020, due to complications that arose just days after a successful procedure the prior week. He leaves behind his much loved and loving wife of 59 years Elizabeth (née Walsh), his sons Tony (Pamela) and Michael and, three grandchildren Tony (TJ), Lake and Roan. Born in Saint Maurice N.B. to Pius and Emilia (née Richard), the 2nd youngest of 11 siblings. Together with Elizabeth's 10 siblings, guy will be missed by all those that remain and the many nieces and nephews that loved uncle Guy. Raised on a rural farm and then Fredericton in his teens, Guy came from very modest means. At the tender age of 21, he moved his young family to Toronto so that they could have greater opportunities. This would define him and his commitment to family. He was the rock that formed the foundation for the family. While being an excellent provider, it is his deep moral conviction, unwavering integrity and fierce dedication to family that he will be most remembered and cherished for. All who knew him, including his many friends and colleagues at Black & MacDonald/Leslie Bros. in a successful career that spanned 42 years, came to know Guy as a quiet man of few words, with a sharp brain and giant heart. He was the consummate family and company man and a reliable friend. He will be sorely missed by all those that were fortunate enough to get past his quiet and stoic exterior and know the wonderful man behind the curtain. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maplewood High School, a school dedicated to children with disabilities (120 Galloway Rd, Scarborough, Ont. M1E 1W7 or schoolweb.tdsb.on.ca/maplewood). Online condolences may be left at www.oneillfuneral.ca RIP Guy/Dad/Papa

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved