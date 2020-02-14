|
|
Peacefully at his home in Keswick on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Lee-Ann Callender and dear friend to his ex-wife Moreen Lynch both of Keswick. Loving father of Jessie of Newmarket and Taylor-Kate Leithwood of Keswick. Predeceased by his parents John "Bus" and Lois Leithwood. Dear brother of Colleen (Rick Slack) of Owen Sound and of the late Earl Leithwood. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will take place at Maple Hill Baptist Church, 215 Glenwoods Avenue in Keswick, Ontario on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Guy, donations to the Centre for Mental Health, CAMH would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 14, 2020