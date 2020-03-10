Home

Passed away peacefully in his home on March 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Hans is survived by his wife Karen and his children Carolyn (Tim) and Richard (Julie). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Amanda, MacKenzie, Kaitlyn, Sydney and Reid. There will be a private family service in the spring. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket - myhospice.ca Thank you to the wonderful teams at Margaret Bahen & St. Elizabeth for their support in caring for Hans.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 10, 2020
