Haskett Dale Elizabeth Palmer
1945-05-30 - 2020-06-25
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Thursday June 25th, 2020, in her 75th year. Beloved Mother of Emmy (Trajan) and Erin. Dearest sister of the late Sherry Haskett, aunt of Derek Stevens. Great aunt of Courtney and Jacob. Cherished daugher of the late George and Ruby Haskett. Dale attended Seneca College studying library sciences. Upon graduation, she began work at the Newmarket Public Library where she was a fixture for many years. Dale also spent many years working in the offices of several local doctors. Upon retiring, Dale eagerly embraced her freedom, spending the majority of her time in her delightful garden. She was a member of the Newmarket Horticultural Society, a fervent supporter of the shops on Main Street and loved attending the farmers market every Saturday morning. Special thanks to the staff at Southlake, Dr. Mary-Beth Bourne and the PSWs who cared for Dale in her home. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 1, 2020.
