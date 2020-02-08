|
Peacefully passed away with family at her side at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Heather Raczynski (nee Malcolm) of Bradford at 56 years of age. Beloved wife of Philip. Loving mom of Mark and Justin. Cherished daughter of the late Ed and the late Marie Malcolm. Dear sister of Donna (Hans) Van Kuik, Alan Malcolm and Paul Malcolm (Stacy). Survived by her mother-in-law Sophia Raczynski. Dear sister-in-law of Andrew (Carol) Raczynski. Friends will be received at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial mass at 11:30 a.m. In Heather's memory donations may be made to the Canadian Addison Society or Matthews House Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 8, 2020