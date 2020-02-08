Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Raczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Anne Raczynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Anne Raczynski Obituary
Peacefully passed away with family at her side at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Heather Raczynski (nee Malcolm) of Bradford at 56 years of age. Beloved wife of Philip. Loving mom of Mark and Justin. Cherished daughter of the late Ed and the late Marie Malcolm. Dear sister of Donna (Hans) Van Kuik, Alan Malcolm and Paul Malcolm (Stacy). Survived by her mother-in-law Sophia Raczynski. Dear sister-in-law of Andrew (Carol) Raczynski. Friends will be received at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial mass at 11:30 a.m. In Heather's memory donations may be made to the Canadian Addison Society or Matthews House Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -