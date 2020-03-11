|
|
MINEUR, Heino Hermann (Life Member & Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion - Milton Wesley Branch #426, Life Member of the Newmarket Veterans' Association and member of the Queen's York Rangers - Sergeant's Mess). Passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020, in his 85th year. Loving husband of Barbara and father of Beverly (Kommy) and Linda (Richard). He will also be missed by his sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with Heino's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation - Stronach Regional Cancer Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 11, 2020