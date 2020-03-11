Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Heino MINEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heino Hermann MINEUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heino Hermann MINEUR Obituary
MINEUR, Heino Hermann (Life Member & Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion - Milton Wesley Branch #426, Life Member of the Newmarket Veterans' Association and member of the Queen's York Rangers - Sergeant's Mess). Passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020, in his 85th year. Loving husband of Barbara and father of Beverly (Kommy) and Linda (Richard). He will also be missed by his sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with Heino's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation - Stronach Regional Cancer Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -