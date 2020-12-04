1/1
Helen Catherine Rye
Peacefully, surrounded by love at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allen Rye. Cherished friend of Susan Snoddon. Beloved sister of Marion (Jack Wilkinson) and predeceased by her brother Mike Smillie. Dear aunt of Derrick Wilkinson (Laura) and Jaclyn (Mark Glionna). Loving great-aunt of Emily and Madison. Dear sister-in-law of Marion Davidson (and the late Irvin), Dorothy Stevenson (and the late Newt), Paul Rye and predeceased by Helen and Alvin Pollock and Muriel and Joe Hall. Helen will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held post Covid. In memory of Helen, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
