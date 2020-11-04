1/
Helen (Conolly) DENIKE
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our wonderful Mother Helen, on October, 27, 2020, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her devoted husband Don (2005). Loving Mother of Doug (Janine), Craig (Kathy), Janet (Robin), Carol (Paul) and Ann (Bruce). Beloved sister of Betty Harding. Grandmother to Shawn, Lindsey (Steve), Emma, Ethan, Matthew and Connor and Great-Grandmother to Caleb and Kyle. Special thanks for the excellent care provided by the dedicated staff at Newmarket Health Centre. We couldn't have asked for a more selfless, kind Mother who always enjoyed helping others. We will miss her laughter and over 100 sayings such as "I'm on my way rejoicing" and "I'll see you in my dreams". Our Mom was well known for her volunteer services at churches, canvassing for many charities and as a volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels. Whenever anyone did a good deed, she'd say "you'll be rewarded in Heaven", if that's the case, our Mom will be getting a gold star! After all her children were able to say goodbye, she left peacefully, wearing her lipstick and ready to be greeted with open arms by our Dad. There will be a small family service at Trinity Anglican Church Aurora, donations can be made to the church in her memory. Visit http://www.etouch.ca to leave online condolences.

Published in York Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
