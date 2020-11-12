1/1
Helen HAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts but with comfort and peace we announce the passing of Helen Hay, she passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Loving Mother to Jim (Sue), Carol (Steve), Ruby (Rick), Patrick (Koren), and June. Caring Grandma to Tricia (Dennis), Tim (Tanya), Jeremy (Tracie), Jimmy (Bobby-Jo), Michael (Maggie), Julie (Mike), Thomas (Julie), Hunter, Krymson, and Tristan. Great-Grammy to Jordan, Chelsea, Chantel, Brayden, Mila, Michaela and Mason. Helen was predeceased by her husband Patrick and Great-Grandson Miles. A private funeral service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 followed by a burial at Queensville Cemetery. The family would like to invite anyone who cannot attend the funeral and burial due to Covid restrictions to join them at the Stardust Drive In 893 Mt. Albert Road, Sharon from 1-5 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket Newmarket Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved