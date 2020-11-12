It is with heavy hearts but with comfort and peace we announce the passing of Helen Hay, she passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Loving Mother to Jim (Sue), Carol (Steve), Ruby (Rick), Patrick (Koren), and June. Caring Grandma to Tricia (Dennis), Tim (Tanya), Jeremy (Tracie), Jimmy (Bobby-Jo), Michael (Maggie), Julie (Mike), Thomas (Julie), Hunter, Krymson, and Tristan. Great-Grammy to Jordan, Chelsea, Chantel, Brayden, Mila, Michaela and Mason. Helen was predeceased by her husband Patrick and Great-Grandson Miles. A private funeral service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 followed by a burial at Queensville Cemetery. The family would like to invite anyone who cannot attend the funeral and burial due to Covid restrictions to join them at the Stardust Drive In 893 Mt. Albert Road, Sharon from 1-5 p.m.