Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Helen Johnston (nee Drake) of Holland Landing at 74 years of age. Beloved wife of late Harold Johnston. Loving mother of Donna (Denis) Oliver. Proud grandma of Melissa and Amanda. Helen will also be fondly remembered by her siblings and their families. Friends may be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for visitation on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Queensville Cemetery. In Helen's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or Sick Kids Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
