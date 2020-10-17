1/1
Helen R. ELLIOT
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on October 14, 2020, in her 90th year. Wife of the late John. Caring mother of Robert (Liz) Elliott and Doug (Cindy) Elliott. Grandma to Carson, Emerson, Alice, Russell, Kenneth, and Matthew. Helen was born in Grand Bank, Newfoundland in 1930. She became a nurse and travelled cross-country. After Helen and John settled in Richmond Hill, Helen spent most of her career at York Central Hospital in the obstetrics ward. She enjoying caring for others and especially loved welcoming babies into the world. The coffee pot was always on and friends were welcome to drop by. With lots of mugs in the cupboard, 'come on in' was her greeting. Helen loved music and could always be found humming a tune to herself. Thank you to the staff at Sunrise of Richmond Hill for caring with compassion and dignity. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Helen is planned for 2021. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved