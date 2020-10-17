Passed peacefully on October 14, 2020, in her 90th year. Wife of the late John. Caring mother of Robert (Liz) Elliott and Doug (Cindy) Elliott. Grandma to Carson, Emerson, Alice, Russell, Kenneth, and Matthew. Helen was born in Grand Bank, Newfoundland in 1930. She became a nurse and travelled cross-country. After Helen and John settled in Richmond Hill, Helen spent most of her career at York Central Hospital in the obstetrics ward. She enjoying caring for others and especially loved welcoming babies into the world. The coffee pot was always on and friends were welcome to drop by. With lots of mugs in the cupboard, 'come on in' was her greeting. Helen loved music and could always be found humming a tune to herself. Thank you to the staff at Sunrise of Richmond Hill for caring with compassion and dignity. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Helen is planned for 2021. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com
.