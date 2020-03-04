Home

Helene Marguerite Johnson

Helene Marguerite Johnson Obituary
Regrettably, Helene unexpectedly passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on February 28,2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her daughters Jackie and Carolynn. She will be greatly missed by her husband Ralph and children: Rosemary, Kathy, Robert, John and Michael, 20 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. She was active in the community serving as CEO of the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce for twenty plus years and was a member and past president of the Stouffville Lions Club. A Memorial Service will be held Friday March 6th, 11:00am at the Eastridge Evangelical Missionary Church, 12485 10th Line, Stouffville with visitation 1 hour prior. Donations in Helene's memory to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
