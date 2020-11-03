It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Henry "Alf" Sheppard. On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Alf passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre at the age of 94 years. Alf was a devoted husband to Joan (nee Cox) and they shared 64 wonderful years together. He was a loving father to Bruce (Jackie), Jim and Andy (Kim). Alf will be forever remembered as a loving Grampa to Daniel (Ashley), Joel, Ryan, Sara, Zach and Joey as well as a loving Great Grampa to Addison. Predeceased by his great granddaughters Vieira and Vienna. Alf worked his entire life in the Island Grove area where he built long lasting relationships with many folks along the lake. Throughout the years, he was well known as a hardworking man with a kind and honest soul. He always had time to share a story or two along with a good laugh. He was truly a diamond in the rough and those that knew Alf will have fond thoughts of him and perhaps a story or two to share in his memory. He was a good family man who passed down good values and he will be missed very much by his family. A private family ceremony took place at Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 followed by a last tribute drive along Lake Drive after which he was laid to rest at the Briar Hill Cemetery. For anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory, it would be greatly appreciated if donations are made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, Southlake Regional Health Centre or a charity of your choice
