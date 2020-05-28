Herbert Vincent HATT
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket with his daughters by his side, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Herb Hatt of Pefferlaw beloved husband of the late Sis Hatt. Dear father of Murray McDonald (Pauline), Morris McDonald, Alison McDonald (Richard), Barbara Evison (Eddy) and Mark Hatt. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Fondly remembered by his friend Ingrid Grape. Dear brother of Bobby Hatt and his wife Cheryl of Nova Scotia. He will be missed greatly xoxo. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on May 28, 2020.
