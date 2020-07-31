1/
Hilda Charlotte Stapleton
(1941-2020) After a long & courageous battle with health issues, Hilda passed away peacefully at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket, Ontario on July 28, 2020 Born in Germany in 1941 and came to Canada in the late 60's. Sister to Christa (Uwe-Jens) Kruse and Ute (Joern) Herbst both of Germany. Mother of Jason (Lori) of Bradford and Grandmother to Ashley & Brianna. Auntie to Hauke & Volkhardt both of Germany, Great-Aunt and cousin to many relatives in Germany and dear friend of Erich. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in York Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
