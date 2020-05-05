Hilda Glandfield
1918-09-12 - 2020-04-28
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Toronto, Ontario Hilda passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre at 101 years old. Beloved wife of the late Frank Glandfield and devoted mother of Gordon Glandfield (Judy) and Donna Friedbacher (John). Hilda was the proud grandparent of Matthew, Andrea, Jennifer, Laura and Kathie and also great grandparent of Attie and Finn. Hilda taught us many lessons in life; the strong bonds of family and friendship, the importance of kindness for those in need and the strength and determination to keep going when times are tough. We will always remember her sense of humour and her wonderful poems. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved