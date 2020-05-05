Born in Toronto, Ontario Hilda passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre at 101 years old. Beloved wife of the late Frank Glandfield and devoted mother of Gordon Glandfield (Judy) and Donna Friedbacher (John). Hilda was the proud grandparent of Matthew, Andrea, Jennifer, Laura and Kathie and also great grandparent of Attie and Finn. Hilda taught us many lessons in life; the strong bonds of family and friendship, the importance of kindness for those in need and the strength and determination to keep going when times are tough. We will always remember her sense of humour and her wonderful poems. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



