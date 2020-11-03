Glen passed peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre in Toronto. He passed in his 95th year, with dignity and on his own terms. He is predeceased by his wife Charmion and his son Mark. Glen was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind daughters Catharine Norton (Mark Norton), Jane Henderson (Felix Klajner) and grandchildren Christopher Norton and Alison Norton. Glen was born in Napanee and raised on the family farm. At 17, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, and subsequently went on to study Horticulture at the Ontario Agricultural College and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1949. He distinguished himself in this field and was instrumental in bringing best agricultural practices from other countries to Ontario. He worked at The Oshawa Group (now Sobeys) until he retired in 1996. He was past president of the Newmarket Lion's Club and Probus Club. Glen greatly enjoyed golf, curling and fishing. He was a great conversationalist and always a gentleman. He was admired by his friends for his thoughtful reflections on many issues and his wry sense of humour. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. A special thank you is due to the caring staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a future date to be announced. On-line condolences may be sent to www.roadhouseandrose.com