It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugh Morrow Cousins in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Dear father of Vicki, Don (Carole), Lisa (Bob), and Steven (Ardith). Loving grandfather of Brian, Carrie, Jennie, Laura, Diane, Dean, Jesse, Ashley and Melissa. Great grandfather of Taylor, James, Emma, Addison and Riley. Dear brother of Lorna and Carrie and the late Iona. Brother-in-law of Marion and Jim Stephenson. Hugh was born on September 23rd, 1928 on his Dad's (Lorne) birthday in Aurora on Wellington Street East. The family purchased the summer home of a former mayor of Toronto and moved to Royal Road. The family farm was marked by the gates at Cousins Drive and Yonge Street that read Cousins Estate. Cameron Ave was named after Hugh's mother Erma. Lorne loved ponies and they built a racetrack on the property. Many long time residents of Aurora will remember Cousins Dairy. Families who traveled from Toronto to their cottages at Lake Simcoe would stop for the famous ice cream. When the family moved to the east side of the railway tracks, the barn was dismantled piece by piece and rebuilt. Erma called their home and property, "My little piece of heaven." Hugh lived there for the rest of his life, building a home in 1967 that faces north onto Sheppard's Conservation Park. Hugh loved to share stories and memories of Aurora. As a friend recently said, "Aurora has lost one of its great historians." Hugh loved his plane and would take off and land from a field on the farm. He would fly to Queenville to pick up Shirley for a date. Hugh and Shirley were the most gracious and beautiful dancers. Hugh always told his daughters, "When you dance, you need to feel as light as a feather." Hugh owned a milk transport business for thirty years. He was tremendously hard working. For the first sixteen years, he worked seven days a week. Hugh was a devoted husband who was the primary caregiver for Shirley during the last decades of her life. He was a loving father who taught his children to have strong values, integrity and to work hard. Hugh was a man of routine. He loved his breakfasts with Don on Saturday mornings for the past 30 years. He followed Vicki from church to church and held her hand during the singing of "Go Now in Peace" at Aurora United Church. Hugh was so pleased that Steven stayed on the farm and appreciated his Sunday night dinners. Lisa gave him so much comfort, as they talked about everything. Hugh's favourite hymn was "Precious Lord, Take My Hand." He listened to it several times during his last days and he said it gave him great comfort. Hugh missed Shirley and his Mom who died tragically when Hugh was only thirty-eight. May Hugh be filled with peace, love and healing, reunited with all his loved ones who have gone before him. May God's face shine upon and give him peace. Due to global circumstances, there will be no funeral service. A private internment at the Cousins family plot in Maple Cemetery will take place in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ontariowildliferescue.ca in memory of Hugh Cousins. Hugh always dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 29, 2020