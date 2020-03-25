|
It is with the greatest sadness the family announces the peaceful passing after a heroic fight of a man who was larger than life, Ian John Mason. Ian was a proud York Regional Police Officer in his 30th year of service. Dear loving son of Margaret "Peggy" and the late Sidney "Tony" Mason. Life-mate and husband (peas and carrots) to Michelle. Devoted proud father to Kaelan and his wife Shannon, and Duncan. Lovingly remembered and cherished by his brothers; Gary and his wife Christine, Nicholas and his wife Lisa, and his nephews and nieces; Stephen, Spencer, Nicole, Jacob, Zachary, and Grace. Ian will be forever missed by his Best Pal; Andre Boteju. His family, many close friends and colleagues will fondly remember Ian for his amazing infectious smile. He loved golfing, trips on his Harley, playing music with his bandmates (Unknown Trouble), Hounds hockey and enjoying a good scotch and cigar. Most of all, he loved time spent with family and friends. Special thank you to his Blue family at York Regional Police for the truly overwhelming support. Rest easy Ian, they will take it from here. The family will be eternally grateful to Pastor Keith Taylor for all the time and kindness he gave - 24/7. Heartfelt appreciation extends to the Doctor's & Nurses at Southlake Regional Health Centre Emergency Department, St. Michael's Hospital GI Team (9 weeks) and Stronach Cancer Centre for their exceptional and compassionate care. Words can't describe the gratitude we have for amazing Team at Margaret Bahen Hospice for the absolute love they shared with Ian in his final days. Due to the current situation, a private family gathering has taken place. A Celebration of Ian's life will take place at Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11am. Memorial donations in Ian's name can be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in York Region News on Mar. 25, 2020