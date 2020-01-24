Home

Born in Handsworth, England on March 23, 1922. Died peacefully in his 98th year on January 22, 2020 at Markham-Stouffville Hospital with his daughters by his side. Predeceased by his wife Marion (2009), lovingly remembered by his daughters Francesca (Bill Wright) and Mary Leafe (Calvin Weeks). Cherished grandfather of Emily and Nicholas (Alexis) Wright, and Carson Weeks. Family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of The Woodhaven LTC for their loving care during his short stay. Family received friends at the Heise Hill Cemetery (11760 Woodbine Ave. Gormley Ontario) on Friday, January 24, 2020 for a Graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Neill Funeral Home (905) 642-2855. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marnie's Lounge (Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto) or , would be appreciated by the family.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 24, 2020
