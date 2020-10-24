1/2
Ian Pryde
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ian Pryde on October 18, 2020. Ian will be greatly missed by Anne, his loving wife and best friend of 53 years. Ian will also be missed by his brother Colin (Diane) and his sister's Sheila (Gordon) in Scotland and Kathleen (John) in England. Ian is lovingly remembered by his nephews Ross and Gareth and nieces Christina, Karen, Laura and Lindsay. Ian was born in Edinburgh in 1943 and emigrated to Canada in 1968 with Anne to start their new life in Toronto. He was a kind, gentle and loving man greatly loved by his family and his many circle of friends in Scotland and Canada. A small memorial service was held for Ian on October 24th.


Published in York Region News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
