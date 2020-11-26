Passed away peacefully in her home, with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Inge (nee Hannemann), beloved wife of the late Klaus Watpool. Dear mother of Thomas (Laura), Randolph (Gabriela), Karen and Irene (Don). Adored Oma to Andrea (Serge), Melinda, Kristen and Jason (Christie) and Greatest Oma to Arianna, Austin, Heidi and Isaac. Survived by her brother Werner (Monika) and sister-in-law Karin Baars. Inge was born on March 30, 1931 in Berlin, Germany and was the third of six children. Having immigrated to Canada in 1953 she had been a domestic, a nurse, and later a farmer and loving matriarch to three generations. She will be remembered for her direct and humorous manner and always putting her family ahead of anything else. Through Inge's strength, hard-work and love she built the legacy of a beautiful family who will miss her and always treasure her. In compliance with public health and safety a private service will be held at the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672) on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Interment St. John Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to SickKids. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca