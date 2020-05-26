Early on the morning of May 11, 2020 Irene passed away at the age of 97. Irene was born in Toronto but lived most of her life in King City and Aurora. She lived for the last six years in North Bay at Marina Point Retirement Residence and grew very close to the staff and residents. Irene was preceded in death by her first husband Stephen Barber (deceased). Loving mother of Stephen (Carolyn) Barber and Ron (Patricia, deceased) Barber. She will be missed by her grandchildren Christopher (Sarah), Katherine, Paul (Kirsten), Lisa (Kevin), Sherry, Shane (deceased), James and six great-grandchildren. In 1985 Irene married Britton Riddell (deceased). Her life was enriched as she became stepmother to William (deceased) and Sandra Riddell, Patrick and Joan Riddell (deceased) Christine, Joan (deceased) and Gary Wierenga, Linda and Wayne Amorosi, Paul Riddell (deceased) and Janet and joyfully became Step grandmother to Shirley, Scott, Patrick, Dale, Tammy, Robert (deceased) Gloria, Barbara, Glen, Kim, Trevor, Todd, Caitlin, Cody, Chase and 27 great-grandchildren. Irene, being the eldest of five shared a very special bond with her siblings. She was predeceased by her brothers, Mickey and Jack. Survived by her brother Lloyd and sister Faye. Thank you Dr. Oyeniran for the excellent care you provided for Irene during her years in North Bay and to the wonderful caring staff of C1 at the North Bay Regional Health Centre. Respecting her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Donations to a charity of choice would be gratefully appreciated by her family.
Published in York Region News on May 26, 2020.