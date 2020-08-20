1/1
Irene Nola Myrtle O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Irene O'Brien (nee Comer) of Baldwin, wife of the late Calvin O'Brien. Dear mother of Birch O'Brien and his wife Linda, Brock O'Brien and Brad O'Brien and his wife the late Diane. Loving Grandma and Great-Grandma. Dear sister of Marina Coburn and sister-in-law of Beth Comer. Predeceased by her siblings Calvin Comer, Tom Comer, Daisy Blacker, Madeline Carpentier and Ronnie Comer. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral service was held in the chapel, Monday at 2:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved