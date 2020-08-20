Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Irene O'Brien (nee Comer) of Baldwin, wife of the late Calvin O'Brien. Dear mother of Birch O'Brien and his wife Linda, Brock O'Brien and Brad O'Brien and his wife the late Diane. Loving Grandma and Great-Grandma. Dear sister of Marina Coburn and sister-in-law of Beth Comer. Predeceased by her siblings Calvin Comer, Tom Comer, Daisy Blacker, Madeline Carpentier and Ronnie Comer. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral service was held in the chapel, Monday at 2:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca