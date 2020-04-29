|
Peacefully, as she slept away to her Big Band music, Iris Roper left this world in her 94th year on April 20, 2020 at Chartwell Ballycliffe Long Term Care, Ajax. Born in the Winchester Hotel, Toronto on Friday the 13th day of August, 1926. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Ken Gardiner and her special relatives, Auntie Pearl and Cousin Florence. Also predeceased by all her siblings; Jimmy, Kenny, June and Dorothy. Married over 43 years to the love of her life, Clifford Roper until his passing in 1988. In later years, Iris had a very good friend and travelling companion in Charlie Taylor, who also left this world. Iris lives on in her children Margaret, Bruce, Gary and June; who produced Iris' nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Violet, Ellen (Fred) and brother-in-Law Charlie (Alice) plus several nieces and nephews. Iris loved her family and friends! Iris' career was raising four good kids and when she did take a job outside the home, it was to work in the Cold Cafeteria at Markham High for 15 years. She later drove a small school bus. Iris was very social and was a member in many clubs - the National Campers & Hikers Association, a few bowling leagues, the I.O.D.E., both Church & Senior's Choirs, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Women's Service Guild and the Senior's Centre - making many lasting friendships along the way. Iris trailered her way all around North America, cruised to Alaska, visited her Mother's native land of Scotland and journeyed to see family in South Africa. She lived independently until she was 91 and it took two hip fractures to slow her down from her favorite pastimes of walking and dancing. To honor Iris' memory, a donation to all the wonderful Staff at Chartwell Ballycliffe in Ajax would be greatly appreciated. They were angels at an extremely difficult time. Iris lived at Ballycliffe for the last two and a half years of her life, averaging 60 activities per month! A celebration of Iris' life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 29, 2020