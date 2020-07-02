1/1
Isabel (Todd) DIMPFEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Rudi Dimpfel for 54 years (each other's first and only loves). Isabel was dearly loved by her devoted sons Mark (Carol) and Glen (Deena), her late daughter April and her grandchildren Brett, Nicholas (McKaea), Annalee and Joshua. Sister to Helen (Baker) and Ian, both predeceased of Scotland. Isabel was kind, supportive and tremendously proud of all her grandchildren. Isabel was a proud Canadian with roots and family in Scotland. She was born in Scotland and emigrated to Canada in the 1950s where she and Rudi met and built a family, life and a close circle of friends in Richmond Hill. Isabel worked as a medical assistant for many years. She was always supportive and present for all her children's and grandchildren's education and activities and was also very involved in the church. She was a fierce Scrabble competitor and impossible to fool with an uncanny knowledge of English words and diction. Widowed 5 years ago, Isabel remained positive and strong for her family and was supported by a wonderful circle of friends who she spoke with and met regularly at Grandma's Bakery in Oak Ridges for coffee, discussion, and companionship. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and service will be limited to family and invited friends. A private family entombment will follow the memorial service. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation or Oak Ridges Brethen in Christ Church. Online tributes may be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
It was truly pleasure knowing You Isabel. Over the years You became our very good friend and a part of our family. You are in better place now. We will miss you. Please say hello to Rudi.
Ewa and John Michalek from Grammas Bakery
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved