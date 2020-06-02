On May 31, 2020 Iva Diversi passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She is survived by her grandchildren Amanda Turchiaro (Gianluca) and Andrew Bacci, and her great-grandchild Matteo Luigi Turchiaro and many of her friends, who will miss her dearly. Born November 10, 1932 in Lucca, Italy she lived in Fornaci Di Barga until she moved to Canada in her early years. She loved the simple things in life, sitting outside on the veranda or by the front of the house soaking up the Sun, and enjoying a glass of wine with dinner. She also enjoyed animals very much and had a special place in her heart for them. She has now joined her daughter Mara and her husband Morando in the Kingdom of God. Thompson Funeral Home remains deeply committed to the health and well-being of our community, due to COVID-19 and physical distancing requirements, we regretfully cannot offer a public funeral service. A live stream service will take place on Facebook Live, please follow on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/ThompsonFHAurora/ , please go to www.thompsonfh-aurora.com closer to the event date for more details and instructions on how to join. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Diversi family.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.