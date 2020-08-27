Suddenly, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 73 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane (nee Shepherd) and dearly loved father of Jeffrey (Nicolle) and Darryl. Loving Papa to Ella and Jack. Survived by his brother Gordon Thow (JoAnne) and his sister Catherine Elliott. He is predeceased his his parents James and Ruth Thow. He will be lovingly remembered by his nephews, nieces, and many friends. Alex worked in sales for Culligan Water for 47 years and was an avid golfer and former golf pro and appreciator of music. Cremation will take place and a celebration of Alex's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com