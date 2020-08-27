1/1
J. Alexander (Alex) THOW
Suddenly, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 73 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane (nee Shepherd) and dearly loved father of Jeffrey (Nicolle) and Darryl. Loving Papa to Ella and Jack. Survived by his brother Gordon Thow (JoAnne) and his sister Catherine Elliott. He is predeceased his his parents James and Ruth Thow. He will be lovingly remembered by his nephews, nieces, and many friends. Alex worked in sales for Culligan Water for 47 years and was an avid golfer and former golf pro and appreciator of music. Cremation will take place and a celebration of Alex's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
