Peacefully passed away at Amica Newmarket, with his family at his side on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 90 years of age. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Howse) for 65 years. Loving father Kim (Daryl) Rush, John (Mary Jo) Lockie, Faye Howard (David Di Nanno) and Tracy-Lyn (Robert) McEachran. Proud Grandpa of Allison, Tiffany; Blake, Stacey, Nathan; Erica; Dylan, Dalton and Mathew. Cherished Great Grandpa of Ben, Jordan, Lexi, Eric, Daniel and William. A special thanks to Dr. Robert Doherty and the staff of Amica Newmarket for their compassionate care of Allan. A private family graveside service will be held at Zephyr Zion Cemetery. In Allan's memory, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
