Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years Margaret McGregor. Beloved father of Sheena (Chuck Williamson) and Lorna (the late David Fox). Cherished granddad of David (Nicole), Mark (Rebekah), Andrew (Susanne) and Alison (Jeff). Great-granddad of Chelsea, Sophie, Katherine and Bode. Gordon and Margaret immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1956. He spent many years as a Certified Management Accountant for Chrysler Canada in Etobicoke, Ontario. Following Gordon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a formal funeral will not be held. The family wishes to extend their many thanks to the staff at Cedarvale Lodge for the loving care and support given during his nine-year stay, also to the St. Elizabeth Visiting Nurses and the staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre. In memory of Gordon, donations may be made to ¬¬¬¬-Southlake Regional Health Centre. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com