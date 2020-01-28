|
Peacefully at Southlake Reactivation Care Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 86 years. John Clarke beloved husband of Lynda Clarke(nee Hardwicke) of Sutton. Loving father of Kristin FaQuet (Alfred) and David Clarke (Jane). Stepfather of Paul Dinino (Deborah), Karen Cunningham (Randy), Sandra Lambert (Butch) and Gary Wright. Loving Grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of one. Fondly remembered by his many friends. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in the Salvation Army Georgina Community Church, 1816 Metro Road, N, Jackson's Point. Memorial donations to the Georgina Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolence may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 28, 2020