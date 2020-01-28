Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Beverley "John" Clarke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Beverley "John" Clarke Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Reactivation Care Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 86 years. John Clarke beloved husband of Lynda Clarke(nee Hardwicke) of Sutton. Loving father of Kristin FaQuet (Alfred) and David Clarke (Jane). Stepfather of Paul Dinino (Deborah), Karen Cunningham (Randy), Sandra Lambert (Butch) and Gary Wright. Loving Grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of one. Fondly remembered by his many friends. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in the Salvation Army Georgina Community Church, 1816 Metro Road, N, Jackson's Point. Memorial donations to the Georgina Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolence may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -