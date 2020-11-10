On the morning of November 7, 2020 Jack Madden, son of the late Joy Madden (nee Gzowski) and Ernest Madden, made his transition to the next phase of his journey at the age of 74. His daughter Stacey and his three Grandchildren Jack "Little Jack," (14) Michael "Mikey," (11) Alexandra "Lexi," (8) and Brother Patrick (Sherry) are devastated to lose the patriarch of their family and "the lord and master" of Betlyn, the family cottage. Predeceased by his fiery redheaded wife Mary (Memi or "Mar") the woman he fell in love with over half a century ago. Jack's character and charisma facilitated the creation of "family" that was created by choice; his chosen son Ken Procyk, and the Procyk family. The community that served as his cottage family; his beloved "Suttoners." Jack was an honorary Nelson, the only hippie brother in law in the massive and loving Nelson family. Jack, Grandpa Jack, Jackson, Big Jack, Jack the elder, Mr. Jack, Dad..........we love you. You had no concept of how much you meant to so many people. Visitation at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME,10366 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill on Thursday November 12th from 5-8pm with COVID restrictions in place. In lieu of the celebration of life that cannot take place due to the pandemic, a proper farewell will take place in June 2021 at the family cottage....details to follow.