Passed away at his home in Newmarket at age 84. Beloved husband of Marguerite for 53 years. Survived also by his brother Norman and family in Bracebridge and Barrie. Final Arrangements by The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre's. At Jack's request there will be no service. He will be sadly missed. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, his favourite charities were: The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, Guelph and The Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, Ottawa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store