1/
Jack Iding
1936-03-05 - 2020-11-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home in Newmarket at age 84. Beloved husband of Marguerite for 53 years. Survived also by his brother Norman and family in Bracebridge and Barrie. Final Arrangements by The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre's. At Jack's request there will be no service. He will be sadly missed. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, his favourite charities were: The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, Guelph and The Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, Ottawa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternatives
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON M3B 2V1
(416) 441-1580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved