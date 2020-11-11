1/1
On Monday, November 9th 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, Jack Sabath of Pefferlaw passed away peacefully at the age of 67 years. Predeceased by his first wife Patricia (nee Keefe), parents John and Elisabeth, his brother Fred and his son Sean. Jack was the beloved husband of Sam with whom he spent 22 adventure filled years. Devoted father to John, Krisy (Philippe), Nikki, Michael (Michelle) and Erin. Proud Opa to Johnny, Luke, Jack, Alexandre, Kristiano, Korbin, Lila, Sawyer, Jesse and Maverick. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions please call the funeral home to confirm your attendance 905-722-3274. Memorial Donations to the Sick Kids Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
