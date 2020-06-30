Jack Wesley Sutton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Wesley Sutton passed away suddenly June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith, his love in life. Loving dad of Patricia (Frank) and Jennifer. One of seven brothers and sisters. Survived by sister Joanne and predeceased by Bob (Rhea), Betty (Bill), Nancy, Linda and Joey. Predeceased by parents George and Jerlene. Will be missed by his three granddaughters; Jerrica, Brittany and Angelina and by his brother-in-law Ron (Carolyn), his loved aunt, Wilda King, and by his cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private service was held at Roadhouse and Rose, the afternoon of June 29, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved