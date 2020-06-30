Jack Wesley Sutton passed away suddenly June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith, his love in life. Loving dad of Patricia (Frank) and Jennifer. One of seven brothers and sisters. Survived by sister Joanne and predeceased by Bob (Rhea), Betty (Bill), Nancy, Linda and Joey. Predeceased by parents George and Jerlene. Will be missed by his three granddaughters; Jerrica, Brittany and Angelina and by his brother-in-law Ron (Carolyn), his loved aunt, Wilda King, and by his cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private service was held at Roadhouse and Rose, the afternoon of June 29, 2020.



